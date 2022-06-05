A PEMBROKESHIRE author has a new book released about his Tour de France cycle.

Ceri Stone, from Kilgetty’s second book – Le Loop: How to Cycle the Tour de France – is released on June 6.

Ceri Stone with his book about his cycle of the Tour de France route

In the book, Mr Stone documents his true story of how he cycled the world-famous route as one of 40 riders, just a week before the professionals take it on each year.

Mr Stone, who grew up in Begelly and went to Pentlepoir Primary and Greenhill Comprehensive Schools, is believed to be the first Pembrokeshire man to cycle the whole race and can be regularly seen training around Pembrokeshire as he plans to tackle the course again this year.

Mr Stone is able to take on the course through Le Loop, a charitable event that sees 40 riders cover the exact route taken in the Tour de France a week before the professionals, however, the roads are not closed, and it is at a slower pace than fellow Welshman Geraint Thomas and his fellow riders when they take it on.

Ceri Stone and riders cycling Le Loop - the Tour de France route

The ride is sanctioned by Tour de France organisers ASO and very few actually complete the ride. Mr Stone details his journey from being out of shape and not owning a bike to cycling the Tour de France route in the new book.

He details how success is earned and not a birth right and the highs and lows of cycling for up to 10 hours a day, ascending over 55,000 metres and a crash that could have derailed his entire race.

Le Loop, How to Cycle the Tour de France is published by Pitch Publishing and available from all major bookstores and outlets.

Ceri Stone after finishing Le Loop

For more information on this title please visit www.pitchpublishing.co.uk/shop/le-loop.

Ceri is cycling Le Loop again in 2022. This time he plans to complete the ride without incident and without saddle sores. His sponsorship details are: https://fundraising.wwmt.org/fundraisers/CeriStone/ride-le-loop

Further information about Le Loop is available at www.rideleloop.org