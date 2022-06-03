June is here and while we have the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend, we also have Father’s Day to organise.
If you’re unsure what you can buy the fatherly figure in your life this year, look no further.
The Fragrance Shop has launched a sale with up to 60% off designer fragrances, ideal for sending as a gift.
The sale ends on June 19 but with a gift like this, he can enjoy it all year round, not just when he opens it on Father’s Day.
You’ll find discounts on brands such as Burberry, HUGO BOSS, Calvin Klein and more.
The Fragrance Shop’s up to 60% sale on fragrances in time for Father’s Day
Here are some of the deals you don’t want to miss.
Burberry Weekend Eau De Toilette 100ml Spray – Was £65, now £25
Issey Miyake Nuit D’issey Eau De Toilette 75ml Spray – Was £53, now £25
HUGO BOSS BOSS IN MOTION Eau De Toilette 100ml Spray – Was £62, now £30
JOOP! Homme Eau De Toilette 125ml Spray – Was £51, now £30
FCUK Friction Him Eau De Toilette 150ml Spray – Was £65, now £15
Davidoff Cool Water Eau De Toilette 125ml Spray – Was £54, now £24
Calvin Klein CK One Eau De Toilette 200ml Spray – Was £61, now £29
Versace Dreamer Eau De Toilette 100ml Spray – Was £66, now £35
You can shop the sale via The Fragrance Shop’s website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article