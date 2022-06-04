Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat was launched at around 9.50pm on the evening of Thursday, June 2, after fishermen in the Stackpole area heard a paddleboarder shouting for help.
The volunteer crew quickly covered the 10 miles to Stackpole and after a brief search in almost pitch black conditions, found the casualty caught in the ebbing tide, being taken out to sea.
She was taken aboard the lifeboat, where she was checked over to make sure she didn’t require any medical treatment.
A spokesperson from Tenby Lifeboat said: "She had done everything right and had a mobile phone with her and managed to ring 999 to raise the alarm.
"She was taken towards Stackpole, where the y-boat took her ashore and left her with members of St Govans Cliff Rescue team.
"The lifeboat then returned to station, arriving at 11.30pm."
