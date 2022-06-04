HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, May 25.

Mr W Russell Thomas (Clunderwen)

Peacefully on Friday, May 27, at home with the family, Russell of Min-y-ddol, Bro Dderwen, Clunderwen. Beloved husband of Ann, dear father and father-in-law of Faith and Simon, Kelly and Aled, loving grandfather, great-grandfather, cherished brother, son and brother-in-law.

Strictly private funeral service at Calfaria Chapel, Login, followed by interment at Blaenconin Chapel. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards The Paul Sartori Foundation, c/o Ken Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen, SA66 7NQ Tel: 01437 563319.

Yn dawel ddydd Gwener, 27ain Mai, adre gyda'r teulu, Russell, Min-y-ddol, Bro Dderwen, Clunderwen. Priod a ffrind arbennig Ann, tad a thad ynghyfraith gofalus Faith a Simon, Kelly ac Aled, Dadcu a hen-ddadcu cariadus, brawd annwyl mab a brawd-yn-nghyfraith ffyddlon.

Angladd hollol breifat gyda gwasanaeth yng Nghapel Calfaria, Login, rhoddir i orffwys ym mynwent Capel Blaenconin. Blodau teulu yn unig. Rhoddion os dymunir tuag at Paul Sartori Foundation, trwy law Ken Davies a'i Feibion, Trefnwyr Angladdau, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen, SA66 7NQ. Ffon: 01437 563319

Mrs Janet Jenkins (Clarbeston Road)

Mrs Janet Jenkins passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 25 at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, aged 67, after a long battle with illness. Janet is survived by her mother Ann, husband Geoff, son and daughter Anthony and Alison, daughter-in-law Anne, granddaughter Emily and step-grandchildren Claire and Chelsey.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, June 8 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards The Paul Sartori Foundation, c/o Ken Davies & Sons Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen, SA66 7NQ. Tel: 01437 563319. The family would particularly like to thank all medical staff involved in Janet's care over the years, especially Ward 4of Withybush Hospital and the Paul Sartori Foundation who supported Janet and her family through her toughest time.

Barry Owens (Milford Haven)

The death occurred on May 12 at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, of Barry Owens aged 71, of Thatcham, Berkshire. Formerly of Milford Haven. A loving and caring brother and uncle, he will be greatly missed.

Edith Margaret Rose "Margaret" Grey (Haverfordwest)

Margaret passed away peacefully at Belvedere Care Home, Tenby on May 19 aged 91 years. Much loved wife to the late George Grey, she will be greatly missed by her daughters Gillian and Diane, sons-in-law John and Andrew and grandchildren Lucy and Alexander.

Private family burial. A memorial service will be held at St. Martin's Church, Haverfordwest on Friday, June 24 at 2pm to celebrate the lives of George and Margaret, to which all are welcome. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Mr Anthony 'Carrot' Sinnott (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Friday, May 27 at home with his family. Carrot, beloved husband of Alison, loving father of Chloe & Gabi, treasured grandfather of Elen & Ffredi and a much-loved brother, nephew and uncle.

Funeral service on Saturday, June 11 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 11:30am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Goodwick United Juniors' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mrs Dorothy Anna Rose Harries (Maenclochog)

Peacefully on Friday, May 27 at Ridgeway Nursing Home Llawhaden, Rose of Graystone, Maenclochog. Beloved wife of John, dear mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Annette, Dylan and Shân, loving grandmother of Gethin, Lowri, Megan, Gwilym and Marged, great grandmother of Trystan, Iestyn, Noa and Elena and sister of Brenda.

Public funeral service at Tabernacl Chapel Maenclochog on Saturday 4th June at 11 am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired towards Tabernacl Chapel or Cemetry Fund c/o Dennis Jones Funeral Director, Maesawelon, Efailwen. SA66 7UX Tel 01994 419561

David Arthur Merriman (Haverfordwest)

Arthur passed away peacefully on May 14 aged 97 years. Much loved and loving husband of the late Mary, he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and many friends.

Funeral Friday June 10, 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. There are family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made payable to Pembrokeshire Care Ltd and sent c/o Mr. Colin Harts, 9, The Fairway, Braunton, North Devon, EX33 1DZ. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821

Mr Norman Charles Cockburn (St Ishmaels)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Tuesday, May 24 of Mr. Norman Charles Cockburn, aged 84 years of Trewarren Road, St. Ishmaels. Devoted husband of Phyllis, dearly loved father to Dianne, Pauline and Rob, father-in-law of David, Graham and Mandy and a cherished grandfather and great grandfather. Norman will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, June 10 at 11.30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent to Mr. Richard Jenkins, 25 Burgage Green Road, St. Ishmaels, Haverfordwest, SA62 3ST or left in the collection box at the reception at St. Ishmaels Sports Club after the funeral service. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

William David Hill (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at his home on Monday, May 23, William David Hill of Haven Road, Haverfordwest aged 66 years. Beloved husband of Gill, much loved father and father-in-law of Sara and Michael, William and Yasmin, Peter and Jodie, loving grandfather of George, Jonah and Ellis, devoted son of Valerie and loving brother and brother-in-law of Stephen and Siân, he will be sadly missed.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 9, 2pm at St Jerome Church, Llangwm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent c/o Mr Stephen Hill, Price and Son Solicitors, 33 Hill Lane, Haverfordwest SA61 1PS. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Mr Dennis John Horry (Fishguard)

Peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 26, Dennis aged 93 years of Fishguard. Beloved husband of Gina and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral service on Wednesday, June 8 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 2pm. No flowers by request. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Ms Elizabeth Ann Morris (Newport)

Peacefully on Friday 20th May at Withybush Hospital, Ann of Newport. Beloved daughter of the late Mr & Mrs Seth & Mary Morris, loving sister of the late Evan & Peggy and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral service on Friday, June 10 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1:45pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'DPJ Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.