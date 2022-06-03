THE sun was shining and the town buzzing as Haverfordwest came out to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.
A street party was organised by the town council on Haverfordwest's Quay Street, with singing and dancing all part of the mix on a wonderful family day.
There were food stalls, face painting, a stage for live music, and even a Downton Abbey-style afternoon tea party set up by local charity Adam's Bucketful of Hope.
Businesses including The William Owen and Cafe Rio put tables outside for people to enjoy the day.
The pints flowed (almost continuously) at the Bristol Trader and Haverhub had events on.
Five-year-old Evelyn Summers, a member of Vision Arts youth theatre, read a poem written by local drama teacher Lucie O'Neill and food was available for free, supplied through grant funding won from the National Lottery.
Today we are saying Haverfordwest is open for business, Haverfordwest is open for fun and Haverfordwest is where to come to enjoy yourself.”
There was a special mention for Shane Pearce and in particular Juliet Raymond who organised the event on behalf of the town council.
Mayor Alan Buckfield gave a special mention to town clark Juliet who he said should be particularly proud of the work she did getting the event up and running.
The mayor said: “Juliet has done a magnificent job.”
“This is the first time the town council have organised something on this scale since Covid and it is part one of things we want to do in the future.
“We want to reopen the town. Today we are saying Haverfordwest is open for business, Haverfordwest is open for fun and Haverfordwest is where to come to enjoy yourself.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here