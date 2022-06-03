THE sun was shining and the town buzzing as Haverfordwest came out to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

A street party was organised by the town council on Haverfordwest's Quay Street, with singing and dancing all part of the mix on a wonderful family day.

Five-year-old Evelyn Summers read Lucie O'Neils Jubilee poem

There were food stalls, face painting, a stage for live music, and even a Downton Abbey-style afternoon tea party set up by local charity Adam's Bucketful of Hope.

There were food stalls on the street

A DJ reggae set was booming on the banks of the Cleddau

Businesses including The William Owen and Cafe Rio put tables outside for people to enjoy the day.

The pints flowed (almost continuously) at the Bristol Trader and Haverhub had events on.

There was a Downton Abbey-style tea party

Five-year-old Evelyn Summers, a member of Vision Arts youth theatre, read a poem written by local drama teacher Lucie O'Neill and food was available for free, supplied through grant funding won from the National Lottery.

Haverfordwest was buzzing for the Jubilee street party

​Today we are saying Haverfordwest is open for business, Haverfordwest is open for fun and Haverfordwest is where to come to enjoy yourself.”

Mayor Alan Buckfield held studious eye over proceedings

There was a special mention for Shane Pearce and in particular Juliet Raymond who organised the event on behalf of the town council.

Sandwiches were the offering of the day for partygoers

Mayor Alan Buckfield gave a special mention to town clark Juliet who he said should be particularly proud of the work she did getting the event up and running.

A stage was set up for live music

The mayor said: “Juliet has done a magnificent job.”

“This is the first time the town council have organised something on this scale since Covid and it is part one of things we want to do in the future.

“We want to reopen the town. Today we are saying Haverfordwest is open for business, Haverfordwest is open for fun and Haverfordwest is where to come to enjoy yourself.”

Even the Queen made and appearance...

