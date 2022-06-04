With Platinum Jubilee preparations in full swing, it's time we dress to impress and here's how you can recreate the most iconic Royal jewels from the occasion.

As part of the celebrations, Pandora has taken inspiration from the jewellery collections of our favourite royals, putting together an edit of regal equivalents that won’t cost a king’s ransom.

As part of its best of British and regal-inspired Jubilee collection, you can take inspiration from iconic looks worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Diana and Meghan Markle.

Pandora's royal jewels equivalents. Credit: Pandora

Whether you're planning on hitting a Jubilee street party or you're not leaving the sofa the entire blockbuster Bank Holiday weekend, here's how you can add a regal touch to your outfit.

Platinum Jubilee jewellery from Pandora

The Queen’s Bahrain pearl earrings

Freshwater Cultured Baroque Pearl Hoop Earrings. Credit: Pandora

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly gifted seven pearls from the Hakim of Bahrain as a wedding gift in 1947, according to thecourtjeweller.com.

These pearls were then transformed into stunning pearl drop earrings.

Over the years, Her Majesty has often been seen wearing pearls including at Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton.

If you'd like to replicate the look, Pandora recommends the Freshwater Cultured Baroque Pearl Hoop Earrings which retail at £90.00 via the Pandora website.

They prove to be a close match to the Monarch's pearl earrings but add a modern twist on a classic design.

READ MORE: Bridgerton series two: Pandora charms, necklaces and rings fit for a Duchess

READ MORE: Pandora unveils Festival mode collection perfect for Glastonbury, TRNSMT, Reading and more

The Royal Crown

Clear Sparkling Crown Ring. Credit: Pandora Crowns are the most instantly recognisable and iconic Regal accessory - but perhaps not the easiest to wear out and about.

The Imperial State Crown is only worn during special ceremonial occasions, including at the state opening of parliament.

Pandora is here to help our little predicament by helping bring the Crown into 2022 with a Clear Sparkling Crown Ring.

Add a touch of Regalcore to your outfit and own every room you enter for just £90.00 via the Pandora website.

Kate Middleton’s sapphire stud earrings

Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, went on a royal tour of Scotland, where she wore a pair of earrings from the queen’s Dubai sapphire demi-parure.

Originally, these earrings were given to Queen Elizabeth II by Sheikh Rashid of Dubai in 1979 when she visited the Middle East.

You can make the look your own with these Blue Round Sparkle Stud Earrings.

Blue Round Sparkle Stud Earrings. Credit: Pandora

The sterling silver studs have a sapphire-like blue diamond which is surrounded by smaller glowing details and can be yours for just £60.

'Magical and vibrant', these earrings will take centre stage at any event you've got coming up, purchase yours now from the Pandora website.

Princess Diana’s sapphire stone necklace

Sapphires were known to be a favourite of the Princess of Wales especially after she was gifted a sapphire suite of jewels, including a Burmese sapphire pendant necklace from the Saudi royal family as a wedding present.

Princess Diana frequently accessorised her outfits with the pendant, including at the National Film Institute dinner in 1981, the state dinner at Government House in Canberra in 1983 and even the queen’s 60th birthday dinner in 1986.

Sparkling Statement Halo Pendant Necklace. Credit: Pandora

If you want to recreate her statement look without the Royal price tag, we suggest this Sparkling Statement Halo Pendant Necklace.

The enchanting necklace retails at £80.00 and features a statement sapphire halo pendant.

Hand-finished in sterling silver, the halo pendant set is subtle and striking in equal measure and can be purchased via the Pandora website now.

READ MORE: See the Queen's 7 funniest moments as we celebrate her Platinum Jubilee

READ MORE: 9 regal mansions fit for a Queen that are for sale across the UK - Take a peek

Meghan Markle’s bridal earrings

Meghan Markle’s bridal earrings were the talk of the Royal wedding when the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry back in May 2018.

Her earrings perfectly complimented Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara.

But if you're looking for some wedding day inspiration on a budget, we recommend the Vintage Circle Stud Earrings from Pandora.

At £60, these chic studs radiate all the elegance of the Duchess, at admittedly a much more affordable price.

Add your own pair to your basket on the Pandora website now.