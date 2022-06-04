The Platinum Jubilee weekend is now upon us after months of build-up, with millions set to celebrate the Queen's 70th year on the throne.

Whilst many of us may be partaking in street parties or having barbecues, some may just want to relax and enjoy a takeaway instead.

If you're looking for an excuse to step away from cooking, there are a number of discounts available from VoucherCodes that you can use.

From Domino's to Deliveroo and more, you're not exactly short of options this Platinum Jubilee weekend

Domino's

If you are a part of the NHS then you can get 30% off orders over £25 at Domino's until June 5.

Go to the VoucherCodes website here to get the code for this opportunity.

GoPuff

The delivery site GoPuff is giving families across the country the chance to ‘Dine like the Queen’ by feasting on Her Majesty’s favourite foods—at a 25% discount.

Gopuff curated the ‘Dine like the Queen’ range using insider information from a former royal chef’s book, ‘Eating Royally’, which amounts to 80 separate products on the GoPuff website.

These range from smoked salmon, cucumber and cream cheese sandwiches, chocolate sponge and salmon with tenderstem broccoli.

Shop the whole GoPuff 'Dine like the Queen' range at their website here.

Uber Eats

For selected accounts on Uber Eats you can get £10 off first orders over £15 on the app.

Deliveroo

Deliveroo has a similar deal on to Uber Eats with £10 off first orders over £15, which lasts until June 5.

Papa John's

The pizza chain has a deal for the weekend where you can get 50% off orders over £25, but it does exclude ice cream, drinks and papadias.

View all the VoucherCodes deals and discounts on their website here.