In the battle of the whiskies, a budget brand has come out on top.

Cut-price supermarket Aldi is celebrating after four of its liquors were awarded prizes in the world-renowned International Spirits Challenge 2022.

Aldi’s Glen Marnoch Highland Single Malt Whisky (£16.99, 70cl) and Glen Marnoch Islay Single Malt Whisky (£16.99, 70cl) have been awarded gold medals – and both cost less than £17.

The whiskies beat renowned brands costing up to four times as much, such as Peat Chimney and Glenmorangie A Tale of Winter Scotch Whisky, which retail at £37.95 and £74.95 respectively.

Aldi whiskies have won several awards in the International Spirits Challenge 2022. Picture: Aldi

Judges noted the Highland Whisky for its “clean, well-defined style” and “refreshingly rich taste”, while the Islay Single Malt was called out for its “soft creamy texture, with qualities of balanced smoke and citrus fruits.”

The budget supermarket also scooped two silvers for its Glen Marnoch 12-Year-Old Speyside Single Malt Whisky (£19.99, 70cl) and Kyasuku Japanese Whisky (£24.99, 70cl), the same accolade awarded to Hibiki Blossom Harmony Blended Whisky, which costs nearly thirty times more.

Aldi whisky

Aldi’s whisky range has made a name for itself in recent years and this isn’t the first time the range has been given the nod of approval by experts. Last year, the range was awarded a combined 15 medals at international competitions and won Supermarket of the Year and Own Brand Supermarket of the Year at the 2021 Icons of Whisky Scotland Awards.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We’re always proud when a distinguished awarding body recognises our range.

“It’s a great indication of the hard work our spirits buying team puts into sourcing great quality products, always at prices our shoppers love.”

Aldi’s range of whiskies is available online, via Click and Collect, and in Aldi stores nationwide now.