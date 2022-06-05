Everyone has a skincare routine that works for them, a mix of serums, toners oils and creams that work for you might not work for someone else.

But one thing that is vital for all skincare routines is SPF.

SPF keeps your skin healthy, looking young, but above all protects it from those UV rays, even when you think they aren’t there.

Abi Cleeve, MD for Ultrasun UK told the Press Agency how important SPF is in our daily routines, and why we should always wear it.

Why should I wear SPF?





Good SPF products can now multitask: Cleeve says good UV protection products now multitask, delivering a lightweight formula that can replace BB and CC creams by also giving enhanced anti-ageing, anti-pollution, skin radiance and smoothing benefits – “Alongside the crucial high SPF and UVA filter as standard.”

She adds: “Choosing a multitasking SPF can perform more than one step in your skincare routine, actually streamlining it.

“The good news is, formulas have evolved so much and the choices are far greater. Don’t be put off by old experiences of thick greasy finishes – there a plenty of light options that protect without feeling heavy on the skin.”

Choosing the right facial SPF will reward you in later years: We touched on this previously, but SPF will keep your skin looking young and keep it protected from diseases such as melanomas.

“When choosing an SPF, make sure your sunscreen says ‘broad spectrum’ on the label, which means the product protects against UVA and UVB rays,” advises Dr Pamela Benito, Teoxane (teoxaneshop.co.uk) facial aesthetics specialist.

Benito suggests SPF can decrease the risk of skin cancer when used as directed with other sun protection measures. If you’re concerned about sun damage, see your GP for advice.

LOOKFANTASTIC SPF

This Ultrasun SPF50 sun cream gives you high sun protection and is suitable for those with sensitive skin.

Ultrasun (LOOKFANTASTIC)

It comes with an airless pump dispenser, which prevents product deterioration and contamination and is useful for easy application. It is also free from perfume, mineral oils, emulsifiers and preservatives.

La Roche-Posay is a familiar brand for those who love their SPF, it’s lightweight feel sits comfortably on your skin while still keeping it protected.

This Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid SPF30 is a great non-greasy formula that will leave your skin feeling protected and soft.

Superdrug SPF

This P20 Sunfilter SPF 50+ is a great one for skin protection. With an SPF of 50+, it provides up to 10 hours of sun protection from just one application.

It sprays out as a clear liquid, perfect for application on the go.

Eucerin® Sun Protection Sun Fluid Anti-Age Face SPF 30 is specifically designed with the face in mind. It has been clinically proven to help protect from sunburn and sun-induced skin damage and well as reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Face The Future SPF

This Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50 is perfect for applying around sensitive areas such as the eyes. Everyone knows the horrid pain of getting sun cream in your eyes, but with this SPF that feeling is totally eliminated.

Applied in a stick form, this product helps to protect the skin from UV rays, pollution, high energy visible (HEV) blue light and infrared radiation.