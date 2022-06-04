The Met Office has published a weather warning for thunderstorms for all of west Wales for tomorrow (Sunday, June 5).

The yellow weather warning will last from midnight to approximately 6pm on the Sunday evening, covering almost all of Wales, other than Anglesey and certain parts of Gwynedd.

The warning also affects most of England, from the south coast up to Lancashire and Yorkshire,

This follows from today’s weather warning (Saturday, June 4), which covers parts of the West Country including Devon and Cornwall.

A spokesperson from The Met Office said: “Thunderstorms developing over parts of England and Wales from early Sunday may cause travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding.

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life and some communities might become cut off if roads flood.

“Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”