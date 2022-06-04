A man was charged with drink driving by Dyfed-Powys Police officers last night, as he was found to be driving at more than double the legal limit of alcohol.
The man was driving in the Neyland area overnight between Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, when he was stopped by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, who arrested him initially for failing to provide a roadside breath specimen.
Following his arrest, he was taken into custody where he provided two breath specimens.
The lowest of his station readings was more than 70ug, which is double the legal limit of 35ug.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has been charged with drink driving and bailed to attend court in due course.”
MORE NEWS
- Monthly arrest statistics for Pembrokeshire for May 2022
- Stop check in Haverfordwest leads to drug driving arrest
The road policing unit’s previous arrest was another man in the Tenby area, who was then charged with drink driving on the evening of Thursday, June 2.
The man from Thursday evening’s incident has also been charged by police officers and bailed to attend court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here