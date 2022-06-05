A multi-agency operation occurred earlier this week, where several emergency service bodies visited the scene where a person suffered a suspected cardiac arrest on the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path.
Welsh Ambulance Service, Wales Air Ambulance and Coastguard crews from Fishguard and Moylegrove attended the scene on the coastal path near Aberforrest Dinas at approximately 4.20pm on the afternoon of Thursday, June 2.
Paramedics from Wales Air Ambulance and the land ambulance were first to arrive on the scene, shortly before the coastguard teams arrived.
A spokesperson from HM Coastguard Fishguard said: “The casualty was assessed by paramedics who ruled out a cardiac arrest, so the casualty was handed over to ambulance crew for transport to hospital.”
