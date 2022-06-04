Several emergency service bodies were involved in an operation which included rescuing a casualty aboard a jet ski in Pembrokeshire waters with a suspected back injury.
Welsh Ambulance Service, crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Dale Coastguard Rescue Team attended the incident.
The jet skier suffered the back injury while riding the vehicle in the Milford Haven Waterway, and was then recovered and taken to Milford Marina by Milford Haven Port Water Rangers.
A spokesperson from HM Coastguard Dale said: “We then assisted Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust to move the casualty to the stretcher with help from Milford Haven Fire Station crew.”
Once on the stretcher, the casualty had their back injury looked at by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
