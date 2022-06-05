Police officers in Pembrokeshire are appealing for anybody who has information concerning “a pick-up vehicle acting suspiciously,” which officers are currently investigating.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers based at Milford Haven Police Station are currently investigating the pick-up vehicle, which was “acting suspiciously” in the St Ishmaels area.

A spokesperson from Milford Haven Police said: “Our police officers are appealing for information from anyone in the St Ishmaels area who may have witnessed a pick-up vehicle acting suspiciously on the morning of the 2nd of May.”

Police officers can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Anybody wishing to contact police officers concerning this incident should quote reference number DPP/2796/02/05/2022/02/C.