HRH Queen Dorothy Davies brought some splendour to Lawrenny Street this afternoon when she declared the street's Royal Banquet officially open.

Western Telegraph: Queen Dorothy and her daughter Julie WarlowQueen Dorothy and her daughter Julie Warlow

Dorothy is the longest serving resident in the street after being born in Number 30, 82 years ago.

Dorothy's daughter, Julie Warlow, has spent the last 11 months organising today's party which includes a lavish buffet lunch for 140 residents, an evening barbeque and an afternoon comprising a quiz, bingo and an assortment of adult and chidlren's game.

