HRH Queen Dorothy Davies brought some splendour to Lawrenny Street this afternoon when she declared the street's Royal Banquet officially open.
Dorothy is the longest serving resident in the street after being born in Number 30, 82 years ago.
Dorothy's daughter, Julie Warlow, has spent the last 11 months organising today's party which includes a lavish buffet lunch for 140 residents, an evening barbeque and an afternoon comprising a quiz, bingo and an assortment of adult and chidlren's game.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here