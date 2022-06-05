Dyfed-Powys Police officers charged a man on four offences, including several non-compliance offences, while driving through Pembrokeshire during the Bank Holiday weekend.
The man was driving through Haverfordwest on the evening of Friday, June 3, when he was stopped by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit, who then arrested him on four offences.
He was arrested on the evening, and subsequently charged with failing to provide a specimen test, possession of cannabis, a public order offence and obstructing police.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has been bailed to attend at court later this month.”
Also over the bank holiday weekend, the roads policing unit arrested and charged a man for drink driving, who was found to be drinking at more than twice the legal limit.
He has also been bailed to attend court later this month.
