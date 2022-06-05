Neyland Ladies Choir performed a specially-commissioned anthem for the Platinum Jubilee when they sang at the town's civic service at St Clements Churh this morning (Sunday, June 5).
The beautiful 'Rise Up and Serve' was written by Graham Kendrick, Mal Pope and Rend Collective.
