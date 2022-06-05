LOUI Davies tore through the Haverfordwest batting line-up taking a scintillating five wickets for just 28 runs as Narberth beat the county town club by 109 runs.
It was looking like a mountain to climb for Narberth this weekend playing away to Hwest who were still reeling off the back of a massive win over champions Neyland last weekend.
However Haverfordwest could not keep it up. The county town put their opponents in first and their bowling attack struggled to get a grip on the game with Narberth making 191 runs.
Johnnie White (1 for 25) and Will Phillips (1-14) were the notable bowlers for Haverfordwest before Davies came in and showed how it’s done.
Davies tore through Haverfordwest's batting line-up with him, Matthew Johns (2-1), and Ben Quartermaine (2-30) reducing Hwest to 82 all out.
Haverfordwest Narberth was the only game to be completed in Pembroke County Cricket’s division one as rain played havoc with games across the board.
There was a point of note to take from the abandoned games with Cresselly’s massive target made against Pembroke Dock.
Cresselly made 331 for 6 with Matthew Morgan hitting a huge 152 not out.
All photos supplied by Susan McKehon
RESULTS:
Division 1
Haverfordwest 82-AO lost to Narberth 191-AO by 109 runs
Haverfordwest; Adam James 3-32, Johnnie White 1-25 & 10no, Will Phillips 1-14, Chris Phillips 40.
Narberth; Kyle Quartermine 64, Lewis Hough 36, Loui Davies 5-28, Matthew Johns 2-1, Ben Quartermaine 2-30
Carew 175-7 match aband'd Neyland 6-0
Carew; Simon Wood 88, Ceri Brace 25no.
Neyland; Andrew Miller 2-27, Brad McDermott-Jenkins 2-48
Cresselly 331-6 match aband'd Pembroke Dock 42-1
Cresselly; Matthew Morgan 152no, Ryan Lewis 67, Simon Cole 32, Dan Sutton 23.
Pembroke Dock; Scott Griffiths 2-29, Jake Davies 28no & 1-45, Rhys Daley 1-45
Lawrenny 168-AO match aband'd Saundersfoot 26-2
Lawrenny; Harry Thomas 36, Robert Williams 33 & 1-1, Finley Lewis 29, Ryan Morton 1-8.
Saundersfoot; Jon Mansbridge 3-33, Tudor Hurle 2-33, Neil Powling 3-12, Jack Franklin 1-38
Llangwm 190-7 match aband'd St Ishmaels 120-1
Llangwm; Will Beresford 38, Joseph Kiff 60, Joe Phillips 19no.
St Ishmaels; Brennan Devonald 44no, Andrew Pawlett 2-27, Andrew Williams 2-29, Karl Rhead 28, Andrew Palmer 40no
Division 2
Pembroke 177-7 match aband'd Burton 86-2
Lamphey 208-7 match aband'd Carew II 25-2
Hook 125-AO lost to Llanrhian 128-2 by 8 wkts
Herbrandston 202-9 match aband'd Llechryd 103-3
Johnston 66-AO lost to Whitland 67-0 by 10 wkts
Division 3
Llanrhian II 183-AO lost to Cresselly II 237-5 by 54 runs
Laugharne 90-0 match aband'd Haverfordwest II 164-9
Narberth II 133-AO lost to Hook II 190-8 by 57 runs
Neyland II 62-AO lost to Kilgetty 64-2 by 8 wkts
St Ishmaels II 47-4 match aband'd Stackpole 190-4
Division 4
Whitland II 97-6 match aband'd Fishguard 145-AO
Saundersfoot II 156-3 beat Haverfordwest III 153-AO by 7 wkts
Llechryd II 89-4 beat Herbrandston II 87-AO by 6 wkts
Burton II 61-1 match aband'd Lawrenny II 135-7
Carew III 91-AO lost to Llangwm II 92-2 by 8 wkts
READ MORE:
- Family’s heartbreaking tribute after death of Mark Purslow at Isle of Man TT
- Pembrokeshire County Cricket: Neyland lose by two runs to Haverfordwest
Division 5 North
Haverfordwest IV 91-4 beat Laugharne II 90-AO by 6 wkts
Kilgetty II 146-1 beat Whitland III 144-8 by 9 wkts
Llechryd III 56-AO lost to Crymych 60-1 by 9 wkts
Division 5 South
Hundleton 80-0 beat Neyland III 76-AO by 10 wkts
Pembroke Dock II 194-8 beat Pembroke II 145-AO by 49 runs
Stackpole II 201-8 beat Cresselly III 167-7 by 34 runs
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here