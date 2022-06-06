The streets of Tenby were flooded with people and Union Flags, as residents and visitors enjoyed the parade through the town and to the harbour to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The jubilee parade through the streets of Tenby featured entertainment including music, as people cheered and waved their flags in unison throughout the afternoon of Saturday, June 4.
There were also special guests during the parade, including representatives from the Royal Navy and the mayor of Tenby, Cllr Samantha Skyrme-Blackhall.
Other who attended included the parade, which ended shortly before the weekend rain landed on the town, included organisations such as the local branch of the brownies.
