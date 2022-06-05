THERE was a special celebration at Windsor recently as a local bowls club from the county played a prestigious match at the hallowed grounds where the Queen lives, who was also celebrating a jubilee.

Fishguard and Goodwick Bowls Club celebrated their 50-year anniversary by playing the Royal Windsor Bowls Club, who themselves celebrated their 100th anniversary.

The match was not only unusual for being hosted at such a prestigious venue - Royal Windsor Park - but also because the bowlers were given an armed escort to the game.

Fishguard and Goodwick Bowls Club is 50, Royal Windsor Bowls Club is 100-years-old

Member of Fishguard and Goodwick Bowls Club Reginald Sedgmond, who attended the day, said it was wonderful.

“The day started at 7.15am leaving from Withybush Airfield,” said Reginald.

“It was a long trip, but on arrival at Windsor Great Park we were met by armed police to let us in.

“After the game we had wonderful buffet of smoke salmon.

“After all the presentations a few Welsh songs were sung and in fact the Windsor team would not let us go until we sang a few more.

“Then we were back on to the Medway motors coach for the long trip, arriving home at five past midnight.”

It comes as the town of Windsor was subject to another celebration as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the II celebrated 70 years on the throne in her Diamond Jubilee.

The occasion was held in Windsor where the Queen lives

It comes as the UK and Pembrokeshire celebrated the Queen's Diamond Jubilee

The UK has been partying all weekend in a special which started with a special two-day Bank Holiday.

Pembrokeshire came out and celebrated the Queen’s jubilee with beacons lit across the county including the county town of Haverfordwest.

Hwest also put on a street party with music, dancing and food after winning last minute National Lottery grant funding.

