AFTER an enforced absence of two years due to the pandemic, Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club will once again be holding their popular Classic Car Show at Scolton Manor.

All types of classic vehicles will be on display from the 1920s right through to the modern era, including some very fine American cars.

Not to be outdone there will be motorcycles, commercial vehicles, military vehicles, tractors and also stationary engines on display.

Besides the vehicles there will also be further attractions for the whole family to enjoy including a model display courtesy of west Wales model boats, children’s rides and a car boot sale, together with various craft and trade stalls and food stalls.

The event’s chosen charities - Paul Satori, Wales Air Ambulance and Belle’s Story – will have stalls on the day.

Peter Badham, P.C.C.Club secretary, said despite the pandemic the car club is as strong as ever.

“We are going from strength to strength with a record membership of over 160.

“Hopefully the weather will be kinder than the last show held in 2019 enabling a good public attendance.”

This year’s show is being held at Scolton Manor on Sunday June 12, open to the public from 10.30am to 4pm.