There was a massive police presence in Tenby this morning following reports that a body had been found at the entrance to Greenhill School.
The discovery was made at around 11am this morning, (Sunday, June 5).
It is believed that the body, which has not yet been formally identified, was discovered close to the electric sub-station which is situated at the right hand side of the school entrance on Heywood Lane.
The area remained cordoned off for some three hours.
"We have no idea of what's happened," commented one of the residents on Heywood Lane.
"We found out that somebody had died at around 11 o'clock this morning and for the next few hours there was a massive police presence surrounding the entire area and the road remained closed until around 2pm.
"It's shaken everyone up, to be honest."
