First team coach at Haverfordwest County, Craig Hanford, has left the backroom staff at the Bluebirds after five months at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium.
Hanford, 37, played for County in 2008-09, making 34 appearances as they finished seventh in the Welsh Premier League.
He has left Nicky Hayen’s backroom staff, after he was brought in by the Belgian shortly after his appointment to the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium on New Years’ Eve.
A spokesperson from Haverfordwest County said: “During his stint with the club in the second half of last season, he played an important role in monitoring the fitness and workloads of the players during a strenuous period as we battled to survival in the JD Cymru Premier.
“The former Carmarthen Town, Afan Lido and Port Talbot Town man was a popular member of the team, as he showed great commitment to travel from Cardiff on a regular basis for matches.
“We would like to thank Craig for his efforts during the past few months, and wish him well for the future.”
