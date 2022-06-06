Pembrokeshire's two Conservative MPs have been urged to "have the courage and decency" to vote against Boris Johnson in today's vote of no confidence.
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader and senedd member for mid and west Wales, Jane Dodds, has called on Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire and Simon Hart, MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire to vote against the Prime Minister.
The vote will take place this evening. A no-confidence vote will be triggered if 54 Tory MPs submit letters of no-confidence in him.
Jane Dodds MS said: “When so many people in Pembrokeshire are suffering from spiralling bills and a cost-of-living emergency, we can’t have a Prime Minister just focussed on saving his own skin.
“It is time Simon Hart and Stephen Crabb finally do their patriotic duty and sack Boris Johnson. Our country needs strong leadership, and we can’t have any more of this nonsense.
“We need an emergency tax cut, not a Westminster soap opera.
“If Simon Hart, Stephen Crabb and their colleagues have the courage and decency to act months ago when the rest of the country all knew Boris Johnson had to go, then we wouldn’t be in this mess right now.”
