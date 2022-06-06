Villagers in Trefin celebrated the Platinum Jubilee with a conga around the village park and a surprise visit from ‘the Queen’.
Gwelliant Trefin Improvement (GTI) held a jubilee tea on Saturday in the Trefin play park.
Around 70 locals enjoyed scones, cream and strawberries followed by jubilee trifle before joining in a conga round the tables. Villagers were surprised to hear a helicopter over the village, which heralded the arrival of the ‘Queen’ in the village accompanied by two corgis.
Trefin was also among the thousands of locations in the UK and the to light a beacon in honour of the jubilee on Friday, June 3.
On Friday the village also held a jubilee table top sale.
GTI is a registered charity working to promote and enhance connection, well-being and events in the local community in and around Trefin.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here