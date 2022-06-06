A man has had his vehicle seized after he was reported by Dyfed-Powys Police officers during a stop check over the bank holiday weekend.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit stop checked the man’s vehicle in the Narberth area overnight between Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.
The police officers reported him for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Rads Policing Unit said: “Checks on the driver had shown him to hold a revoked driving licence.
“In addition to being reported, he also had his vehicle seized.”
MORE NEWS
The latest statistics showed that during May 2022, Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit dealt with several vehicles. The unit’s total stats for May 2022 are:
- Ten uninsured vehicles dealt with
- Three untaxed vehicles dealt with
- Two Section 59 warnings issued
- 384g of cannabis seized
- 33 diazepam tablets seized
- 29 Xanax tablets seized
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here