Britain’s smallest city held a big party to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Arounf 250 residents, both young and old, gathered at city hall to enjoy a right royal afternoon on Saturday, June 4.

The jubilee tea party was free for everyone with plenty of sandwiches and cake to go round and a bus laid on to take people home at the end of the event.

The event was organised by St Davids City Council.

"It was very well attended by members of the local community," said St Davids mayor, Richard Thornton. "It was a joyous occasion, as it being for some the first outing after Covid-19."