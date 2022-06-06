Milford Haven Music Festival was held as a celebration for the Platinum Jubilee to great success on the lawns of Rathgate, which was decked in flags and buntings concluding with the National Anthem.

The live musical entertainment was provided by the Dart Valley Stompers who performed New Orleans and Traditional Jazz by their six gifted musicians.

Around 45 people enjoyed an arrival Pimms drink, being welcomed by host June Rees, along with Ralph Rees who was responsible for staging the event.

Western Telegraph: Guests enjoying the festivalGuests enjoying the festival

During the interval, strawberries and cakes were served. Attendees also enjoyed participating in lawn games of croquet, boules and quoits during the afternoon.

Twelve exiting raffle prizes which had been generously donated by local businesses and individuals were duly claimed, along with the winners of the lawn games.

Ralph Rees also thanked everyone who attended as this was the first Festival Live Music event since March 2020 due to lockdown restrictions.

Western Telegraph: Claps all round for Dart Valley StompersClaps all round for Dart Valley Stompers

Western Telegraph: Milford Haven Music FestivalMilford Haven Music Festival