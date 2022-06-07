Hywel Dda University Heath Board has achieved the prestigious Carer Confident Level Two Accomplished benchmark in the Carers Wales Employers for Carers scheme.
The awarding of the benchmark is “in recognition of the help and support to staff members who also have a caring role in their personal lives.”
During Carers Week (Monday, June 6 to Sunday, June 12), the health board will be highlighting carer awareness through a series of roadshows at hospital sites and will promote partner-led events across the three counties.
Judith Hardisty, vice chair and carer’s champion for Hywel Dda said: “The achievement of this award demonstrates the health board’s recognition of the invaluable role that unpaid carers play in supporting those that they care for.
“Our work to support unpaid carers highlights how we are implementing our values and the Carers Strategy Group are keen to further roll-out awareness raising of the ways in which staff can be supported.
“This will include the launch of a bitesize training video for managers, and promoting and raising awareness of sources of information, advice and practical assistance, including our peer support network and carers passport.”
