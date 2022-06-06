Pembroke Castle hosted a four-day celebration over the bank holiday weekend for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which saw screenings, movies and plenty of party atmosphere.

The long weekend saw live broadcasts of jubilee events, while the large castle screen projected films including Encanto and Me Before You.

Within the castle itself, the 4th Pembroke and Lamphey Scouts and Cubs carried a torch to the castle gatehouse balcony, where Noah Pooley handed the torch to Cllr Dennis Evans, mayor of Pembroke.

Western Telegraph: People watching the jubilee events on the castle's big screenPeople watching the jubilee events on the castle's big screen

The mayor lit the beacon on Thursday evening, as the castle kitchen team and Pembrokeshire Cider Company kept everybody fed.

Across the weekend, the downpours did not dampen spirits as visitors still arrived at the cast to watch the Epsom Derby, the Platinum Party Concert and the parade on Sunday.

Pembroke Castle manager Jon Williams said: “Our thanks go to all of the staff, volunteers, organisations and contractors who came together to make the weekend work.”

Western Telegraph: The 4th 4th Pembroke and Lamphey Scouts and Cubs with mayor of Pembroke, Cllr Dennis EvansThe 4th 4th Pembroke and Lamphey Scouts and Cubs with mayor of Pembroke, Cllr Dennis Evans