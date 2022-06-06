Boris Johnson has been called "a voice for those that have so often gone unheard across the UK," by Simon Hart MP ahead of the Conservative Party vote of no confidence.
The vote will be held this evening (Monday, June 6), after enough Conservative MPs submitted their letters to the 1922 Committee.
The Secretary of State for Wales and MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Simon Hart MP, took to social media to show his support for the Prime Minister.
He said: “As a government, we’ll be judged on whether we make the right calls on the big challenges - Ukraine, cost of living and the vaccination programme being just three examples.
“Confidence votes and regime change risk handing the levers of power to those who will do the most damage to our country.
MORE NEWS
- Pembrokeshire MPs called to "sack Boris Johnson"
- Hart claims "The world has moved on" from Partygate
“There is a reason why Labour and the SNP are the loudest voices calling for the PM to go.
“Boris Johnson’s great strength is that he is unique - a voice for those that have so often gone unheard across the UK.
“In good times and bad supporting the team - and especially its leader - has never been more important, and that’s what I’ll be doing tonight.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel