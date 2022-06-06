A MAN has been given a suspended prison sentenced and placed on the sex offenders register after communicating with a child via an online video game.

Terry Hughes, of Meadow Way, Waterston, was present at Haverfordwest Magistrates today, June 6, where he was placed on the sex offenders register for seven years.

The court originally heard while Hughes was on the register for a previous offence, he was a moderator for a racing computer game where he spoke to children.

In one of his conversations with a child, held between July and August last year, Hughes exchanged messages which were deemed of a sexual nature.

Hughes had written to a child, ‘I am watching something, cannot tell you what, lol’, when the child asked what it was, Hughes replied, ‘it’s rude,’ and then asked the child if their parents were home.

When officers attended Hughes’ address to carry out a home visit as part of the defendant’s management in the community, they asked to see Hughes’ phone.

It was stated that Hughes was taking a long time to get the device and when officers asked what was taking so long he explained he was deleting some conversations.

Officers explained to Hughes he could not do that and when they eventually recovered the phone they discovered the conversation with the child.

Let me tell you the defendant is quaking at the thought

READ MORE:

Hughes originally pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child at Haverfordwest Magistrates on May 17, where the case was adjourned for probation to make an all options report.

In mitigation defence solicitor Mike Kelleher said his client was terrified of going to prison.

“Let me tell you the defendant is quaking at the thought,” said Mr Kelleher.

“I have spoken to him this morning at length and he tells me he has learnt his lesson.”

Hughes was given a six-month custodial sentence suspended for 24 months.

Presiding magistrates noted that not only was the offence committed while on the sexual offences register, but Hughes tried to conceal messages from the police, ‘breaching trust’ and exhibiting an ‘increased degree of manipulation’.

The sentence was suspended because Hughes’ report outlined a realistic possibility of rehabilitation, and the case was not sent to crown court because of the early guilty plea.

As well as being put on the sex offenders register, Hughes will pay £85 costs and a £128 surcharge.