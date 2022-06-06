TRIBUTES have been paid to the health chief who led Hywel Dda University Health Board through the Covid pandemic following her death at home in St Dogmaels due to illness.

Ros Jervis recently retired from a role as Public Health Director to enable her to spend time with her family and friends, while she received treatment.

“It is with great sadness that we share that Ros passed away on Friday, June 3,” said a Hywel Dda spokesperson today.

“Ros will be warmly remembered by colleagues across the health board. A consummate professional, she was a cheerful and heart-warming individual who brought light and joy to any situation.

“Grateful for the support of colleagues during her treatment, she often joked during recent months that she was spending her time as a mystery shopper for the health board – her devotion to seeing Hywel Dda succeed was everlasting.”

Ms Jervis joined Hywel Dda as Director of Public Health in July 2017 after holding several senior roles in public health in local authorities in England, including as Director of Public Health at the City of Wolverhampton Council.

Maria Battle, Hywel Dda University Health Board Chair, said: “During her time with us, Ros has been a fantastic leader and colleague, ensuring that we have been able to develop the long-term view for a sustainable future that focuses on prevention, with leadership and power for decision making coming from within our own communities now being a possibility for our residents, through ‘our future generations - living well’ strategy.

“We know this was one of Ros’ proudest achievements of her career.

“Ros also led us over the past two years through the biggest public health emergency to have hit us in our lifetime.

“Ros was instrumental in setting up one of the first response groups to consider how we might prepare for Covid-19, and we have no doubt we were able to face this challenge on a stronger footing because of her diligence and her personal sacrifices in this area.”

Professor Philip Kloer, Medical Director and Deputy Chief Executive said: “We know that anyone who had the pleasure of working with Ros will miss her terribly.

“She was much more than a colleague to so many of us and our thoughts are with her family and her friends during this sad time.”

Ros has requested that trees are planted in her memory, and the health board are working with her family to make arrangements.