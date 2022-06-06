Pembrokeshire is to get its own pride event next month, as a three-day festival in one of the county’s towns will take place to celebrate all that is great about Pembrokeshire’s diverse community.

Pembrokeshire Pride is a new group that is taking over the mantle of Pembrokeshire Plus with a team dedicated to raising awareness of the issues the LGBTQ+ community face specifically in Pembrokeshire.

The group, which will signpost anyone interested in support, advice and information relating the LGBTQ+ matters, is also dedicated to putting on events throughout the calendar year.

Pembrokeshire Pride will kick off with a three-day festival in and around Boulevard Showbar on Charles Street in Milford Haven, with popular drag queen Miss Kitty launching the event on Thursday, July 14.

The following night, Karin Bello will be performing her Tina Turner tribute, ‘Typically Tina,’ on Friday, July 15 before closing the celebration on Saturday July 16 with Jaymi Hensley from boyband Union J, fresh from his comeback gig at the London Palladium.

“But Pembrokeshire Pride isn’t simply a festival for local people to celebrate all that’s good about our diverse community,” say organisers.

“There’s going to be a series of events throughout the year and Pembrokeshire Pride is also a way of linking people with advice, support and information - and giving everyone who believes in inclusivity the opportunity to stand up to hate crime and declare our solidarity with everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation.”

“Pembrokeshire Pride is looking forward to working closely with Pembrokeshire County Council and other town councils up and down the county; as well as the emergency services, local educational establishments and youth groups.

“We are also keen to work with other businesses and organisations and would welcome contact from anyone interested.

“Pembrokeshire Pride also wants to be able to offer a safe space for young LGBTQ+ people in Pembrokeshire to get access to the support and advice they might need - but age, colour or religious persuasion will be no barrier to anyone who wants to get involved.

“We simply want to set up a support mechanism for anyone who needs it.”

You can find out more about Pembrokeshire Pride at www.pembrokeshirepride.com

