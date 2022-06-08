Pembrokeshire College is the county’s largest provider of a wide range of post-16 education and training. Situated in a modern, purpose-built campus in Haverfordwest, we offer young people and adults excellent training opportunities.
From A-levels and apprenticeships to degrees and part-time evening classes, our courses will help you achieve your goals.
With approximately 2,000 full-time and 12,500 part-time learners, college tutors provide a disciplined and supportive framework which focuses on learner success. For school leavers, the college provides a lively, stimulating environment that acts as a stepping stone towards university and the world of work.
The college is proud of its excellent array of facilities and equipment, notably our study spaces, computing and IT suites, construction centre, engineering wing, design workshops and, most recently, our £6.6m Advanced Learning Centre, CAMPUS6.
Whatever you choose to study, you will be assured of a warm welcome at Pembrokeshire College.
Why Choose Us
Let us fuel your ambition
Wherever your passion lies, we’ll help you to unlock your potential and set you on the path to achieving your dream career. Start your journey with us today and you’ll already be one step closer. #makeithappen
Industry standard facilities
Whichever course you choose you’ll be learning in industry standard facilities ranging from recording studios to marine workshops and a commercial restaurant and salons plus much, much more.
Amazing support
You don’t need to face the world on your own. At college we have put in place an amazing team of support professionals to help you throughout your time with us.
Visit our main campus or contact us today.
Pembrokeshire College
Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1SZ
admissions@pembrokeshire.ac.uk
+44 800 9 776 788
Monday to Friday: 08:00 to 17:00
