POLICE are investigating damage caused to a vehicle in Pembroke.

The damage occurred on the evening of June 1 at the town's Parade Car Park.

Police are asking anyone who has any information on the incident to get in contact.

A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Police are investigating damage caused to a vehicle that was parked in Parade Car Park in Pembroke between 5pm to 10.30pm on Wednesday, June 1.

"Damage was caused to the bonnet of the vehicle."

If anyone witnessed anyone causing damage to a vehicle at the date and times specified they are asked to contact PC 543 Rowlands of Dyfed Powys Police quoting reference no – DPP/0061/01/06/2022/02/C.