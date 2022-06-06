POLICE are investigating damage caused to a vehicle in Pembroke.
The damage occurred on the evening of June 1 at the town's Parade Car Park.
Police are asking anyone who has any information on the incident to get in contact.
READ MORE:
- Waterston man caught speaking to child via video game, spared jail
- Pick-up vehicle seen 'acting suspiciously' in St Ishmaels
A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Police are investigating damage caused to a vehicle that was parked in Parade Car Park in Pembroke between 5pm to 10.30pm on Wednesday, June 1.
"Damage was caused to the bonnet of the vehicle."
If anyone witnessed anyone causing damage to a vehicle at the date and times specified they are asked to contact PC 543 Rowlands of Dyfed Powys Police quoting reference no – DPP/0061/01/06/2022/02/C.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here