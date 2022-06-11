EATERIES in Pembrokeshire have been named among the best seaside places to eat in the whole of the UK, according to new research.

The research, conducted by Guardian Travel, has looked at the 20 best cafes, bars, restaurants and shacks where people can enjoy a bite to eat while also taking advantage of glorious weather and coastal views.

Wales earned a total of three places in the top 20, with two of them coming from Pembrokeshire.

The list of 20 featured Salty’s Beach Bar and Restaurant in Tenby, and Angle-based Café Mor, representing the corner of west Wales among the UK’s finest.

Guardian Travel said about the Tenby South Beach restaurant: “Salty’s is as welcoming to dogs as people, with a dog-friendly section inside as well as on the decked terrace.

“The menu combines classic fish dishes – made with the catch of the day – with steaks, burgers and salads, and there’s a small kids’ menu (including fish-finger sandwiches).

“If you don’t want to eat, the bar does a good line in cocktails and occasionally hosts occasional live music evenings, while the adjacent Salty’s Shack does excellent takeaway breakfast baps and coffee – ideal fuel for an early morning walk.”

Meanwhile, it said about Café Mor: “A Pembrokeshire institution, Café Môr is a unique, solar-powered seaweed boat kitchen cooking fish butties and lobster rolls alongside breakfast baps smothered in seaweed butter.

“This year, it’s in a new location, next to the Old Point House in Angle, which has been taken over by Môr’s owners and is set to reopen as a beachside restaurant and bar later in the summer.

“For now, Môr is only open on Saturdays and Sundays, but this month hours are set to be extended, so call ahead or check social media before setting out.”

The only other place in Wales which earned a place on the list was The Little Tearooms at Mickey’s Boat Yard in Abersoch.