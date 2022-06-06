Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information following a robbery in Haverfordwest that saw a man pulled off his bike and assaulted with an object.
The incident occurred at around 9pm on Friday, May 27, near the Pembroke House in Barn Street, Haverfordwest.
A man reported being pulled off his BMX bike and hit to the side of his face with an object before his bike and trainers were stolen.
His attacker is described as being a black male, aged around 20 years old, 5ft 8ins, of slim build and was wearing a navy matching top and bottom tracksuit with Nike logo. The tracksuit had white stripes down the sleeves and bottoms.
The bike is a sky blue and pink Kush2 BMX with 'fat' tyres, with white spray on one of the tyres.
The victim's trainers were size eight Nike Air Max in white.
READ MORE:
- Man caught communicating with child online spared jail
- Man's body found on land adjacent to Greenhill School Tenby
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Quote reference number DPP/3156/27/05/2022/02/C.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here