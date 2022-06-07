THREE people have been arrested in Pembrokeshire for drug driving within one day.
Throughout Monday, June 6, three people were arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police officers on suspicion of drug driving, after each person had their vehicle stop checked.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “All three have since been released under investigation, pending analysis of their respective blood samples.”
Throughout May 2022, thirty people were arrested in Pembrokeshire for drug driving. The total arrest statistics for the month are:
- 30 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs
- Eight arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol
- Eight arrests for possession of cannabis
- Three arrests for assault
- Two arrests for possession of cocaine
- Two arrests for criminal damage
- Two arrests for taking without the owner’s consent
- One arrest for possession of diazepam
- One arrest for possession of Xanax
- One arrest for possession with intent to supply cannabis
- One arrest for disqualified driving
- One arrest for dangerous driving
- One arrest for burglary
- One arrest for threatening to kill
- One arrest for failing to appear at court
