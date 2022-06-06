‘A fatality waiting to happen’ is how residents are describing the road leading down to Neyland’s Brunel Quay after a 15-year-old boy was knocked unconscious after colliding with a car.

The incident took place at around 8pm last Thursday evening, resulting in the boy being conveyed to Withybush hospital by ambulance for treatment. He was subsequently discharged.

Residents are now demanding an urgent investigation into ways in which the road can be made safer.

“We’ve been demanding that something gets done for the past five years but everyone seems to be passing the buck,” said Maggie John whose house overlooks the Brunel Quay.

“And the problem has been made even worse by the skate park that opened a few months ago, which means there are always loads of kids playing down there.

"Most of them get there either on their bikes or on their scooters. Unless something gets done urgently, someone is going to get seriously hurt if not killed.”

Maggie John claims that ‘boy racers’ who often congregate on the Marina in the evenings and accelerate along the Quay towards the B4325 are exacerbating the problem even further.

“The woman who lives directly opposite the junction has had her wall hit on four separate occasions by boy racers who lose control,” she said.

"Last night a motorist raced down the road and ended up on the grass that leads to the Brunel statue.

“Speed bumps need to be installed, the CCTV system needs to be improved and it's high time that something gets done before it’s too late.”

Meanwhile County Cllr Simon Hancock has agreed to take the matter up with the Highways and Transportation committee.

“I shall be speaking to the county council and to Go Safe to request urgent evaluation conerning the speeding issues," he said.

"I shall press them to take any steps they can to reduce any risks to the public and I’ll spare no effort into getting this looked into.”