Boris Johnson has survived a confidence vote from Conservative MPs who challenged his leadership as Prime Minister.

The secret ballot took place between 6pm and 8 pm on Monday with the final total being confirmed by 9pm.

MPs voted 211 in favour of the PM and 148 against so Mr Johnson will not be ousted from his role.

Under current rules, now that Mr Johnson has won a confidence vote, he cannot be challenged again for 12 months.

Boris Johnson. Credit: PA

The vote was triggered after 54 Tory MPs submitted letters of no confidence to the party's 1922 Committee.

It follows a steady stream of Tory MPs who publicly called for the Prime Minister to resign in the wake of Sue Gray’s report into breaches of the Covid regulations in No 10 and Whitehall.

No pictures were allowed to be taken inside the room during the confidence vote.

This was an attempt to stop party whips from demanding evidence that MPs have supported the Prime Minister.

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee. Credit: PA

Ahead of the vote, Downing Street said Boris Johnson “welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs”.

A No 10 spokesman added that Monday's vote was “a chance to end months of speculation and allow the Government to draw a line and move on”.

The last vote of no confidence was against Theresa May in 2018.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, gathered MPs and journalists together to announce the result of the vote in a similar fashion to Monday evening.