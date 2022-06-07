Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that Tallulah, the 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from her home in Haverfordwest over a week ago, has been found safe and well.
Tallulah was first reported missing on May 27 however yesterday afternoon, June 6, a police spokesperson has confirmed that she has been found.
