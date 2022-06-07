A lorry breakdown caused traffic delays on the A477 this morning (Tuesday, June 7).

Dyfed-Powys Police officers were informed of the incident at approximately 9.30am and attended the scene, which was on the main road between Llanddowror and the St Clears roundabout.

The lorry was reported to be blocking the overtaking lane, and police officers took charge in clearing the scene.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police received a call just after 9.30am this morning reporting a lorry had broken down on the A477 eastbound, between Llanddowror and St Clears, blocking the overtaking lane.

“The lane was clear at about 10am.”