A PEMBROKESHIRE woman headed to the West End to lead two special shows on the famous theatre strip.

Angharad Sanders runs Limelight School for Performing Arts and was invited to The Other Palace, home to the West End smash hit Heathers: The Musical to act as musical director for two shows at the end of May.

On Thursday, May 31, Ms Sanders directed The Midlands Academy of Musical Theatre’s industry showcase to give the students the chance to display their skills for guests, including agents and casting directors.

The same evening, she took charge of Grads Sing the West End, where a group of talented performers and a live band performed songs from the West End.

Ms Sanders said: “Both shows went really well. The students involved in the showcase all gave 100 per cent and the invited industry guests seemed to enjoy themselves, so hopefully, the students will potentially have some agency meetings from this and then book that elusive first job.

“The evening performance, which was a professional performance by recent graduates, was a roaring success.

"I believe it was a virtually sold-out house, and all of the performers were extremely talented, focussed and delivered a great show.”

Ms Sanders also gave an insight into the life of a musical director. She said: “Both shows were a little bit of a whirlwind for me. The job of musical director for such events is never an easy one.

"I had some music sent to me prior to the event, but our only rehearsal was from 11:15 to 12:45 with the students and from 3:15 to 6:15 with the pros.

“The evening show also featured a drummer on stage with me, and the first time I met him was at 3pm that day, so pulling it all together can be a great deal of intense, hard work and focus.

"But everyone did their jobs admirably and it was a joy to work with such professionals again.”

The shows gave Ms Sanders the chance to appreciate her career which has seen her working with West End and touring casts across the world.

“I have been so lucky throughout my career,” she said. “But I have often been too busy to appreciate it. These two gigs have me a rate chance to step back and breathe in just how far I have come.”

Her first West End role was vocal coach for the Billy School for Billy Elliot: The Musical.

“Sitting in that auditorium watching my Billy’s opening night on the West End made me realise how much I love theatre and working with young people," she said.

"The pride, the excitement, the joy… there isn’t a feeling like it.

“Since this first West End show, I have been able to work on many different musicals on and off the West End, in tours and across the globe, but these recent shows were special to me, as they were the first back in London since my eldest son was born in 2018.

“Since then, having had booked shows cancelled due to the pandemic and work seemingly diminishing before my eyes, it was a sheer joy and privilege to be back on such an illustrious stage and working with such amazing performers and crew.”

Ms Sanders’ next project is Limelight’s performance You Will Be Found at the Torch Theatre on July 17. To find out more about Limelight School for Performing Arts visit facebook.com/limelightpembs