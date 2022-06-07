Revellers in Fishguard did not let the weekend’s inclement weather dampen their jubilee celebrations, with one group moving the party into the local fire station to avoid the downpours.
Residents of Clive Road and ErwLas and Pen-yBryn got together for a jubilee celebration organised by Eunice O’Hara.
The party started outside the fire station but when the heavens opened the 30 or so in attendance moved into the fire station itself.
“Everyone enjoyed themselves and praised the Queen for her 70 years in office,” said Pat O’Hara.
Meanwhile in Clos-y-Bigney and Maesgwyn Road, residents decided to wait for the sun and hold their party on Monday, June 6.
The neighbours in this street have been getting together on a regular basis since clapping for the NHS during lockdown.
Post Covid restrictions the Thursday night get together has become known as ‘wine time’ and the neighbours still meet on a regular basis.
Welsh and Union flags were flown and partygoers enjoyed a feast fit for a Queen.
