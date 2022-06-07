Simon Hart, MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, says that Boris Johnson “has a lot to prove” after he won the Conservative Party vote of no confidence.

Some 41% of Conservative MPs voted to oust the prime minister, but whilst 148 voted against Johnson, Mr Hart was one of the 211 who supported him.

The vote was held on the evening of Monday, June 6, after enough Conservative Party members put forward their letters of no confidence to the 1922 Committee.

The result sees the prime minister remain in office, but critics said the scale of the rebellion against him showed his authority had been weakened, with some calling on him to resign.

Offering his full support to the the prime minister however, Mr Hart, the Secretary of State for Wales, said it was a "very clear result".

After the voting was completed and the result was confirmed, Mr Hart said: “When he was elected leader, he only got 51 per cent of the vote.

"He’s just got 60 per cent of the vote, so there’s a significantly greater number that want him to stay compared to who want him to go.

“Under all of our systems, that is a very clear result.

“Of course, he has lots to prove - we all have lots to prove. It’s been a difficult choppy chapter.

"Lot’s to prove to voters, lots to prove to colleagues, but the vote was pretty decisive.

“One of the things we have to do as a party is to be extremely respectful of that fact.

“I’m not going to start slagging off colleagues who have agonised over this decision and come to this decision, with great personal distress in some cases, and because they feel particularly strongly about the situation.

“There are 211 who take a different view. We now have to reconcile that, the Prime Minister now has to reconcile that.

"He has to demonstrate all the different reasons for which we were voted in in 2019 with a remarkable election result which nobody thought was possible at the time.

“He has to remind people that he can do that again, that he can actually deliver the things that we promised then.

"I genuinely think that he has got a period of time now, until the next general election to prove that he can still do that.”