A POPULAR rock ‘n’ roll show will be returning to Pembrokeshire later this year.

That’ll Be the Day will be performed at Follies Theatre in Folly Farm on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29.

It is the 15th year that the show has been put on at Folly Farm and fans will be able to enjoy rock ‘n’ roll music from the 50s, through to the present day, with humorous interludes throughout.

The event has raised £133,500 for charities across the past 15 years, including Wales Air Ambulance, Rotary clubs of Milford Haven, Narberth and Whitland, the RNLI and the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home. It is the latter that is the chosen charity for this year.

Phil Thompson MBE, organiser of That’ll Be the Day, said: “It is great to have That’ll Be the Day returning to Pembrokeshire for two wonderful nights of entertainment, whilst raising money for charity in the process and the venue has once again kindly been supplied by Folly Farm.

“The That’ll Be the Day team always bring their unique blend of foot-tapping music and side-splitting humour to the Follies Theatre stage and will be providing another two memorable evenings of quality entertainment.”

MOJO Marketing and Milford Haven Port Authority will be sponsors for the event and Pure West Radio is the media supporter.

Tickets are available for £20 if purchased before the end of June, after this they will return to the normal price of £25. Tickets can be bought online from www.paulsartori.org or by calling 01437 763223.

Tickets are also available from Dales Music Shop Tenby, Rock ‘n’ Roll, Narberth, and Paul Sartori shops in Milford Haven and Pembroke.

Doors will open at 6.45pm on both dates for a 7.30pm start.