A WOMAN from Narberth said it was 'surreal' that she chose to drive at almost four times over the legal drink drive limit.

On April 19, Lucy Hyde, of the town’s Queens Court, gave a reading of 138 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Appearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court today, June 7, defending solicitor Mike Kelleher said Hyde, 32, disapproved of drink driving and found it ‘surreal’ that she was in this situation.

Prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan explained how, in the early hours of April 19, a woman heard a loud bang and saw a grey Mitsubishi swerving in the street, so she phoned the police.

The Mitsubishi eventually crashed into a parked car 30 metres from Hyde’s home address.

When police confronted her about the incident Hyde confirmed it was her car and she had been driving it the day before.

When police mentioned the vehicle had been involved in an accident Hyde admitted she had been driving it.

Hyde pleaded guilty to one charge of drink-driving.

READ MORE

Presiding magistrates noted the ‘high’ alcohol reading when passing sentence.

Hyde was banned from the roads for 30 months and made to do 150 hours unpaid work.

She will also be placed under a community order for 12 months.

Hyde will pay costs of £85 and a £95 surcharge.