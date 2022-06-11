A spectacularly modern-looking four-bedroom house in Pembrokeshire has been added to property website Rightmove in the last week, with offers invited over £875,000.

Located in Goodwick, the property offers seaside and countryside views, as well as offering three bathrooms, four bedrooms and a unique architectural design.

A spokesperson from John Francis, Fishguard said: “This unique property was designed by the award-winning architects Squirrel Design, and as you can see it is a very contemporary and modern home.

“Arranged over three floors, it has four bedrooms and three bathrooms with the lounge, dining room and kitchen being open plan on the second floor and enjoying panoramic views to the sea and the surrounding countryside.

An en-suite bathroom. Picture: John Francis, Fishguard

“Built to a high specification for eco living it was completed in 2011 and provides spacious, well laid out accommodation. Set in the pretty coastal village of Goodwick it is a short distance from the beach, train station and ferry port.

“A fabulous property in a beautiful part of Pembrokeshire.

"Set in the popular coastal village of Goodwick the property is a short distance from the shops, pubs and restaurants, plus the beach, the train station with links to London and the Ferry Port with its connection to Rosslare in Ireland.

“The market town of Fishguard is approximately 1.5 miles with good bus connections to the larger towns of Haverfordwest and Cardigan.”

The decking at the rear of the property. Picture: John Francis, Fishguard

To read more about the property, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/123898592#/?channel=RES_BUY

The dining area featuring a view across Goodwick. Picture: John Francis, Fishguard

The kitchen and dining area. Picture: John Francis, Fishguard

The lounge. Picture: John Francis, Fishguard