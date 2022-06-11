OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members continue to take incredible photos each and every week of all the goings on in Pembrokeshire.
They capture everything from animal antics to stunning sceneries and events that happen all across the county.
Here are just a few of our favourite images from this week's 'J' theme.
If you want to join the camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
MORE NEWS:
- Tenby pays tribute to 'a favourite son' after sudden death of Deano Clarke
- Revellers beat jubilee weekend weather by moving party to fire station
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here